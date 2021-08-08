Chhatarpur (MP), Aug 8 (PTI) Six people who robbed Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint from a distillery in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh by posing as CBI officials were held from Delhi, Bhopal and Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

The gang, on the morning of August 6, entered a distillery in Naugaon posing as Central Bureau of Investigation officials probing the Aligarh hooch tragedy that took place in neighbouring UP, he said.

"They threatened the distillery owner Nikhil Bansal with action in connection with the tragedy but when he refused to oblige them, the accused took out a firearm and robbed Rs 2 lakh and also took away the CCTV recording hard disk. Police seized two SUVs without number plates, CBI uniforms, fake ID cards, the CCTV hard disk and recovered the looted Rs 2 lakh," Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma told reporters.

He said the six had told police they were inspired by the Hindi film 'Special 26', a heist saga about conmen carrying out raid-cum-robberies by posing as probe agency officials.

He said Dharmendra Balmiki (45) from Bulandshahar and Devendra Pathak (39) from Mauranipur in UP, Devendra Julaha (44), Avinash Maurya (40) and Budhram Gurjar (44), all from Delhi, and Shivpal Singh Bhadoriya (42) from Bhopal were arrested.

