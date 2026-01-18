The Donald Trump administration is proposing that countries pay USD 1 billion to retain a seat on a proposed “peace board,” Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, January 17, citing a draft charter. Under the plan, US President Donald Trump would serve as the board’s inaugural chairman, while member states would hold terms of up to three years, renewable at the chairman’s discretion. More details are awaited. Donald Trump Says 8 European Countries Will Be Charged 10% Tariff for Opposing US Control of Greenland.

Donald Trump Asks Countries To Pay USD 1 Billion for Seat on ‘Board of Peace’

JUST IN: Trump administration is asking countries to pay at least $1 billion for permanent seat on a proposed 'Board of Peace', according to Bloomberg report. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 18, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

