Mumbai, January 18: OnePlus may be scaling back its hardware plans for 2026, with new reports indicating that several anticipated devices have been shelved. According to industry insiders, the global launch of the OnePlus Open 2, the successor to the brand’s first foldable smartphone, has reportedly been cancelled. The device was earlier expected to debut in Q3 2026 and was positioned to compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series before the roadmap was revised.

The strategic shift appears to extend to India as well, where the launch of the OnePlus 15s is now uncertain. Following the success of the compact OnePlus 13s, the OnePlus 15s was expected to launch in February 2026 as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus 15T. However, tipsters now suggest there is a 90% likelihood that the India-specific project has been cancelled, reducing options in the premium compact flagship segment. OnePlus 15T Specifications Leaked Before China Launch.

OnePlus Open 2 Reason for Cancellation

Although OnePlus has not issued an official statement, analysts point to rising component costs as a key reason behind the decision. Prices for high-density RAM and high-speed storage have increased sharply, making premium foldable devices less viable in cost-sensitive markets such as India. Despite reports that the OnePlus Open 2 had reached advanced testing stages, the company may have chosen to step back due to limited profit margins.

OnePlus Open 2 Specifications

The technology developed for the OnePlus Open 2 may still be utilised. Reports suggest the device could launch in select markets under the OPPO brand as the Find N6. Prior to the reported cancellation, the Open 2 was expected to feature an 8.12-inch 2K folding display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 6,000mAh battery, specifications that would have placed it among the most powerful foldable smartphones.

Impact on the Indian Smartphone Market

If confirmed, the absence of both the OnePlus Open 2 and the OnePlus 15s would represent a notable shift for the brand in India. The OnePlus 15s was expected to continue the compact flagship tradition, while another anticipated device, the Nord 6, is also reportedly facing delays. This could leave a gap in the mid-to-high-end segment that OnePlus has traditionally served. OnePlus Freedom Sale Discounts: Massive Price Cuts Announced on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13 and Nord Series Ahead of Republic Day.

OnePlus 15s India Launch Update

Should these cancellations materialise, Indian consumers may face a narrower selection of premium foldable devices, largely dominated by Samsung and Google. For OnePlus, the move suggests a renewed focus on its core flagship lineup and conventional smartphone designs. Industry observers believe the company may wait for component costs to stabilise before returning to the foldable segment, although no future timeline has been announced.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

