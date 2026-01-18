Mumbai, January 17: Samsung is preparing for the global debut of its next premium flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, following the record-breaking success of the Galaxy S25 series. Contrary to its traditional January Unpacked timeline, the launch is now expected to take place on February 25, 2026, with San Francisco tipped as the host city. The upcoming Ultra model is being positioned as a major generational upgrade, driven by a move to 2nm chipset technology and a significantly reworked battery architecture.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date in 2026

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is widely expected to be unveiled on February 25, 2026. Tipster Ice Universe suggests the launch event will be held on a Wednesday, with global availability following shortly after. The delayed schedule is reportedly linked to supply chain optimisation for the new 2nm processor and the introduction of a refined slim-bezel display. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date, Price, Specifications and Features.

In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to follow the global rollout. Pre-orders are expected to begin on February 26, with retail sales possibly starting around March 11, 2026. If confirmed, this would mark Samsung’s latest Galaxy S series launch since 2018, although the extended timeline is expected to result in better optimisation and launch-day stability.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

At the core of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, custom-designed “For Galaxy”. Built on a 2nm process, the chip is rumoured to offer up to 30% improved thermal efficiency. Leaked Geekbench listings have already pointed to notable gains in both single-core and multi-core performance.

The device is expected to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic M14 AMOLED 2X display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Samsung is also reportedly pushing Galaxy AI 2.0 deeper into system-level features, further enhancing photography, productivity and on-device intelligence.

Battery upgrades are expected to be among the most significant changes. Samsung is said to be testing silicon-carbon batteries ranging from 6,500mAh to as much as 8,000mAh, a major jump from the long-standing 5,000mAh capacity. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to support 60W wired fast charging, with claims suggesting the phone could reach 75% charge in around 30 minutes.

In terms of cameras, the 200MP primary sensor is expected to return with a wider f/1.4 aperture for improved low-light performance. The ultra-wide camera and both telephoto lenses are tipped to feature 50MP sensors, enabling consistent 8K video recording across all focal lengths.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India (Rumoured)

Despite rising component costs, Samsung is expected to retain last year’s pricing strategy. Reports indicate the Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India could start at around INR 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, matching the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung One UI 8.5 Release Date, Eligible Devices and New Features: Everything You Need To Know.

Higher-end configurations, including a 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant, may be priced up to INR 1,59,999. Globally, the smartphone is expected to retail at approximately USD 1,300. To make the device more accessible, Samsung is likely to introduce exchange offers worth up to INR 10,000 along with 24-month no-cost EMI options through partner banks during the launch period.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).