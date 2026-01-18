After nearly 15 weeks of intense competition, emotional moments and audience-driven eliminations, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is set to wrap up with a grand finale this weekend. The popular reality show is ready to crown its winner, with excitement running high among fans as voting lines remain active. The season has featured dramatic rivalries, strong friendships and unexpected twists, making it one of the most closely followed editions in recent years. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’: Aurora Sinclair Emerges Victorious in Ticket to Finale Task on Vijay Sethupati-Hosted Reality Show; Lesser-Known Facts About the Aspiring Actress and Model!

Finale Date, Time and Host

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will take place on Sunday, January 18, with the special episode going on air at 6 PM. Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who has been hosting the show this season, will return to lead the finale night celebrations. His hosting style has been widely appreciated by viewers throughout the season.

Where to Watch Live

Viewers can watch the finale live on Star Vijay. The episode will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar, starting at 6 pm on Sunday, allowing audiences to follow the event across platforms. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Contestants Revealed: Full List of 21 Confirmed Names Set To Enter the House With Host Vijay Sethupathi – Details Inside.

Top 4 Finalists

In a break from previous seasons, the makers have shortlisted only four finalists instead of the usual top five. After weeks of competitive tasks and public voting, the finalists who made it to the finale are:

Aurora Sinclair Divya Ganesh Vikram Sabari Nadhan

Each finalist has built a strong fan base, making the final vote highly competitive. The winner will be decided entirely based on audience votes.

Prize Money and Possible Twists

The winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will receive a cash prize of INR 50 lakh along with the winner’s trophy. While the prize amount has been officially announced, viewers are curious to see if the makers introduce any last-minute twists related to prize money, similar to formats seen in other regional editions. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Tentative Contestant List: From Shabana Shajahan to Balasaravanan – Here’s Who’s Likely To Enter Vijay Sethupathi’s BB House!

Celebrity Guests and Performances Expected

As per tradition, several eliminated contestants from this season are expected to return to the stage for the finale celebrations. The evening is also likely to feature special appearances by popular Tamil film celebrities, who may use the platform to promote upcoming projects. The finale episode is expected to include performances by finalists and guests, closing the season on a high-energy note for fans and viewers.

