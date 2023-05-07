Seoni (MP), May 7 (PTI) A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh has claimed Bajrang Bali was a tribal forest dweller who protected Lord Ram.

Also Read | India TV-CNX Opinion Poll of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress May Emerge As Single Largest Party in Poll-Bound State, but Not Get Majority.

The Congress legislator from Barghat constituency in Seoni district, Arjun Singh Kakodiya, also claimed there was no Ayodhya, Kshatriya or Brahmin sena (army) but it was the tribal community that helped Lord Ram (in his exile).

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Special Flight to Be Arranged to Bring Back Maharashtra Students Stuck in Violence-Hit State, Says CM Eknath Shinde.

“Bajrang Bali was a tribal who lives in the forest. He protected Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram and helped him. There was no Ayodhya, Kshatriya or Brahmin sena but (it was) the tribal community (that) helped Lord Ram,” Kakodiya said while addressing a public meeting in the presence of MP Congress president Kamal Nath in Udepani village.

He said the tribal community will not tolerate the insult of Bajrang Bali and those who are defaming his name.

Bajrang Bali, also called Hanuman, is a divine monkey companion of Lord Ram. He is one of the central characters of the epic Ramayana.

The Congress is facing backlash from BJP and right-wing organisations for bracketing Bajrang Dal with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in its manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.

In the manifesto released last week for the polls, the Congress said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

The mention of Bajrang Dal has evoked a strong reaction with BJP and right-wing organisations accusing Congress of playing appeasement politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chanted ‘Jai Bajrang Bali' during all three public meetings he addressed in poll-bound Karnataka on Wednesday.

“The Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali',” the PM told a public meeting at Hospet in Vijayanagara district on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)