Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): PM Modi is scheduled to visit Chitrakoot in Satna district today and he will also participate in multiple programmes at Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in the district.

Ahead of the visit, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said it is their good fortune that the PM is visiting Madhya Pradesh time and again.

Scinda on Friday told reporters, "It is our good fortune that PM Modi is coming to Madhya Pradesh again and again. I have full faith that whatever the PM has said, 'Madhya Pradesh is in the heart of Modi and Modi is in the heart of Madhya Pradesh', so I have full faith that the people of the state will give full blessings to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

According to the release, PM Modi will reach Chitrakoot in Satna district at around 1:45 PM and participate in multiple programmes at Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust. He will perform pooja and darshan at Raghubir Mandir; visit Shri Ram Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya; pay floral tributes at the Samadhi of late Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal and inaugurate the new wing of the Jankikund Chikitsalaya.

Prime Minister will also attend a public programme marking the centenary birth year celebrations of late Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal. Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust was founded in 1968 by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj. Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal, was inspired by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj and played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Trust.

During his visit to Chitrakoot, the Prime Minister will also visit Tulsi Peeth. At around 3:15 PM, he will perform pooja and darshan at Kanch Mandir. He will seek the blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth and will attend a public function, where he will release three books - 'Ashtadhyayi Bhashya', 'Ramanandacharya Charitam' and 'Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Rashtraleela'.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at the 125th founder's day of 'The Scindia School' in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Prime Minister Modi also held a mega roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and laid the foundation stone of Rani Durgavati statue and Udhyan Pariyojana on October 5.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

