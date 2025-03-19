Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): A devastating boat tragedy occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, resulting in the loss of six lives, with one person still missing.

Six bodies were recovered so far among the seven people- three women and four children, an official said on Wednesday, adding that efforts are on to search the remaining one.

District Collector Ravindra Kumar Choudhary told ANI, "Six bodies were recovered and the seventh body is yet to be found. Divers from Vidisha are at the spot and the NDRF team is also arriving here. We hope that we will get the remaining one too. We are present on the spot to complete the rescue operation."

The incident happened on Tuesday evening when a boat carrying devotees capsized in the backwater area of Matatila Dam. There were 15 people on board, and eight were rescued with the help of locals soon after the incident.

The boat was headed to an ancient Siddh Baba temple in the backwaters of the Matatila Dam when it capsized.

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers launched a rescue operation but were unable to find the missing bodies initially. However, they resumed their efforts on Wednesday morning and recovered six bodies.

Earlier in the day, Shivpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Singh Rathore told ANI, "In the backwaters of the Matatila Dam, there is an ancient Siddh Baba temple, and the local villagers were going there. The boat capsized and seven people are missing, three women and four children. Eight people had escaped. SDRF and local divers are carrying out the rescue operations."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

"I express condolences for the seven people who lost their lives. I have ordered an inquiry into this incident. All of us should be careful while riding boats. I express my condolences," Chief Minister Yadav said.

Additionally, CM Yadav stated in a post on X that he issued instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister's voluntary grant. (ANI)

