Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Monday slammed former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's for criticising Governor Anandiben Patel for her address in the Assembly and called it "unfortunate", seeking an apology from the Congress leader for his remark.

"Kamal Nath Ji's comment on the Governor's address is unfortunate. He said he felt pity for the Governor. He should immediately clarify and apologise. He has insulted the Governor's post. Such remarks are not expected from a leader of such stature," Sarang while speaking to ANI.

Kamal Nath on Monday had criticised the Governor's speech in Vidhan Sabha, saying, "It is a pity that the Governor had to read a speech that was for the media and not for the state. Excesses on women, unemployment, farmers' distress were not addressed in the speech. This government does not have a vision for agriculture. And, agriculture holds the future for Madhya Pradesh."

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly commenced today with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The budget session will continue till March 26. The session began with an address by Patel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)