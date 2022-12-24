Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government is on high alert regarding the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, whuch is believed to be driving a global surge in cases, including neighbouring China, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday evening after charing a meeting with senior officials to assess the state's pandemic readiness.

Addressing the mediapersons in Bhopal after the meeting, Chouhan said, "Covid-19 is again knocking on our doors. Although our state is safe for the time being, a new Covid strain has been detected in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given certain instructions to stepping up vigil and preparedness after chairing a meeting of chief ministers. Today, I also convened a meeting to take stock of the state's Covid situation and our preparedness to deal with any contingency."

"There is no need to panic but one needs to be very careful. We have decided to start administering booster doses to those who have not taken it yet. We have launched an initiative to admnister sufficient doses," Chouhan said.

"We will start a mock drill from December 27 during which we will check the arrangements in hospitals, including oxygen, medicines and necessary preparations to combat Covid-19," he added.

"We need to be careful at crowded places. We should start getting used to Covid-appropriate behaviour. I appeal to people to be careful. They must get inoculated with boosters doses. There's no need to panic as we are keeping a close eye on the situation," Chouhan added.

According to sources, four BF.7 cases were reported in India in July, September and November, adding that three cases were reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha. (ANI)

