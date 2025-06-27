Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, participated in a "Ek-Chaupal Prakritik Kheti Ke Naam" program held at Manas Bhavan, Jabalpur on Thursday and shared his views.

CM Yadav described the program as an inspiring initiative and said that the relevance of natural farming is now emerging in the wake of the harmful effects of chemical farming. He also shared his personal experience, stating that he himself had practiced farming without chemical fertilizers.

"The use of such chemicals increased due to Western influence. With the growing interest in Indian knowledge systems, gaushalas (cow shelters) are being established to promote cow-rearing, which in turn supports natural farming through cow-based products," the CM said.

He emphasised that Madhya Pradesh has immense potential for natural farming and directed the state agriculture minister to formulate policies to promote it, assuring full support for implementation.

He also announced, "Mandis (agriculture markets) will be equipped with separate systems for the procurement of crops grown through natural and chemical methods, to ensure ease in consumption and trade."

CM Yadav further said the state's milk production currently stands at 9 per cent, and efforts will be made to raise it to 25 per cent. He criticised the conspiracy to undermine indigenous cow milk by promoting buffalo milk as more profitable. He encouraged people to use and value cow milk. He expressed gratitude and welcomed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, the keynote speaker, for explaining the concept of natural farming in a simple and relatable manner.

The CM said that using Jeevamrut (a natural fertilizer made from cow dung) enhances crop yield while also safeguarding soil health.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat shared his personal experiences with natural farming. He started with five acres of land and witnessed a qualitative increase in yield from the very first year. He continues to practice and achieve better production through natural farming. He explained the adverse effects of chemical farming and encouraged farmers to adopt natural methods. He also clarified the distinction between organic and natural farming.

Additionally, he stated that just as forest trees yield abundantly without any fertilisers or irrigation, nature, through its ecosystem, balances everything in its original form, which is not harmful to human health. Natural farming, he stressed, is a blessing for life. The use of chemical fertilisers must be stopped, as they destroy beneficial insects and reduce soil fertility. (ANI)

