Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on Governor Mangubhai Patel along with state cabinet members at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Wednesday.

CM Yadav also informed the governor about the developmental and public welfare works of the state on the occasion.

Yadav wrote on X, "I reached Raj Bhavan today and paid a courtesy visit to Governor Mangubhai Patel along with the Cabinet members. I informed him about the progressing development works and public welfare works in Madhya Pradesh."

Deputy CM Jagdish Devda also wrote on X, "Today, I met Governor Mangubhai Patel along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other cabinet colleagues at Raj Bhavan."

"Today, under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, I along with other members of the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet paid a courtesy visit to Governor Mangubhai Patel," Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla shared on X.

After meeting with the governor, a cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of CM Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya in the state capital.

In the address before the cabinet meeting, CM Yadav thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Parbati-KaliSindh-Chambal Link Project and thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for providing road projects worth Rs 10405 crore to the state.

The chief minister said that the Parbati-KaliSindh-Chambal Link Project, pending for almost two decades, would now be implemented with the initiative of PM Modi. This would benefit 12 districts of Malwa and Chambal region in the state and 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan. The availability of drinking water will increase in these areas and water will also be available for irrigation and industrial use.

He further informed that the project worth Rs 75000 crore and the state's would invest only 10 percent, rest of the 90 percent of the amount would be provided by the central government. CM Mohan Yadav also said that the Bhoomi Pujan of Ken-Betwa Link Project would take place in February 2024. (ANI)

