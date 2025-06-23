New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid a courtesy call on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Monday and held discussion about various development-related issues of the state.

Taking to social media account X, Union Minister Scindia wrote, "During a courtesy call on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday various development-related issues of the state were discussed."

Similarly, CM Yadav also wrote, "Today, I paid a courtesy visit to the Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia ji in New Delhi."

Earlier today, CM Yadav paid floral tribute to Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary in Bhopal.

"Today, I paid floral tributes to a nationalist thinker, great educationist and our guide Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. The personality of Syama Prasad ji, dedicated to national unity and his life dedicated to public service will continue to inspire all of us BJP workers," the CM said in a post on X.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP. He also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Liaquat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later, on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first president.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died there under detention on June 23, 1953. (ANI)

