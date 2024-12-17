Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) inter-state river linking project between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

PM Modi participated in the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' programme organised in Jaipur to mark the completion of one year of the BJP government in Rajasthan. During the event, the MoU for the project was signed in the presence of both state governments.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav exchanged the MoUs.

"I am happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scripted a new history today. An MoU has been signed for the three-river linking project of Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and the project has now been initiated. The project will provide drinking water as well as water for industries to eleven districts in Madhya Pradesh and several districts in Rajasthan," CM Yadav said.

He added, "The project will act like oxygen for Rajasthan. I thank PM Modi for making time for this initiative. Under his leadership, both state governments have worked together, and as a result, the central government is providing Rs 70,000 crore for the project."

CM Yadav further highlighted that PM Modi, in his address, urged other states to take this collaboration as an example of working together to serve the public.

"PM Modi has also mentioned in his speech that other states should learn from this initiative. To serve the common people, state governments must collaborate to maximise the benefits of natural resources, especially water. I extend my gratitude to PM Modi, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma," he said. (ANI)

