Mumbai, December 17: Is a ban on free online pornography the solution to curb rising sex crimes in India? The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and states regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that calls for a complete ban on free online pornographic content. The PIL, filed by the Supreme Court Women's Lawyers Association, links the easy accessibility of pornographic material to a rise in sexual offences across the country. The petition also calls for measures such as chemical castration for sex offenders and fast-tracking of trials for crimes against women.

The petition, as reported by The Hindu, also advocates for the complete ban of free online pornographic content, citing its harmful effects on the behaviour of individuals, particularly young men. The petitioners claim that such material, available with just a few clicks, contributes to a culture of sexual violence, influencing perpetrators and desensitising them to the gravity of sexual crimes, especially against women and children. What Is Chemical Castration, 'Punishment' Sought in PIL Filed Before Supreme Court for Sex Offenders?

As per the Live Law report, Senior Advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani, representing the petitioners, highlighted the lack of stringent law enforcement despite existing legal frameworks, which has led to the continued victimization of women. The petition further urges the Supreme Court to direct fast-tracked trials for sexual assault cases and ensure that convicted sex offenders do not have easy access to parole or bail. These measures aim to provide a swift legal response and prevent further trauma for victims. Supreme Court Seeks Reply From Centre in PIL Seeking Pan-India Safety Guidelines for Women, Will Examine Petition in January 2025.

In addition to the ban on pornography, the petition also proposes several other reforms aimed at improving women's safety. The suggestions include the installation of CCTV cameras in workplaces, a review of safety guidelines for public transport, and prohibiting MPs or MLAs accused of crimes against women from contesting elections until acquitted. With the matter now set for a hearing in January 2025, the Supreme Court’s decision will be pivotal in determining whether the government will take significant steps to address the complex relationship between online content and rising sexual crimes in India.

