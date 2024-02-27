Bhopal / Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday instructed all the district collectors to immediately start the survey of crop damage caused by hailstorm and excessive rain.

CM Yadav said, "The survey of all the farmers who have been affected by hailstorm and excessive rain should be done seriously and appropriate relief amounts should be made available to the farmers immediately. All the ministers, MPs and MLAs should monitor the survey."

The chief minister gave these instructions in the discussion held during the cabinet meeting in the state capital Bhopal.

Notably, the weather conditions of the state suddenly changed and hailstorms and excessive rains received in various parts of the state.

Meanwhile on Tuesday evening, heavy hail storms and rain occurred in Ujjain district as a result of which crops were ruined in various villages in the district.

Congress MLA from Tarana Assembly constituency in Ujjain, Mahesh Parmar has submitted a memorandum to the district Collector and raised demand for appropriate compensation to the farmers.

"The crops of wheat, gram, mustard etc have been damaged due to hailstorm and excessive rain in the district. Today, we have submitted a memo on the name of CM to the district collector. We demand that a survey should be conducted immediately and compensation should be granted to the farmers. The Collector has assured us of the immediate action," Parmar told ANI.

Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told ANI, "On the instruction of CM Mohan Yadav, an order has been issued to conduct a survey of the areas affected due to hailstorm and excessive rain in the district. The team will conduct the survey from tomorrow onwards and compensation will be given to farmers accordingly." (ANI)

