Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Instructs Officials To Ensure Farmers' Faith in Mandi System Remains Intact

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday chaired a meeting with officials at Mantralaya, focusing on beneficiary-oriented schemes for farmers and instructed officials to ensure that the interests of farmers are not compromised anywhere and their faith in the Mandi system remains intact.

Agency News ANI| Jun 28, 2024 10:26 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Instructs Officials To Ensure Farmers' Faith in Mandi System Remains Intact
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Photo Credit- Facebook)

Bhopal, June 28: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday chaired a meeting with officials at Mantralaya, focusing on beneficiary-oriented schemes for farmers and instructed officials to ensure that the interests of farmers are not compromised anywhere and their faith in the Mandi system remains intact.

"To keep the system of Krishi Upaj Mandi in order, senior officials should conduct surprise inspections of weighing scales, financial transactions, and other systems of the Mandi. It should be ensured that the interests of the farmers are not compromised anywhere and the farmers' faith in the Mandi system remains intact. Collectors should also monitor the operation of the Krishi Upaj Mandi. If irregularities are found anywhere in the Krishi Upaj Mandi, the concerned secretary will be held responsible, and strict action will be taken against them," CM Yadav said. Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Led-Government Gives Indian Citizenship Certificates to Three Applicants Under CAA (See Pics).

He directed that necessary amendments be made in the provisions of warehouse construction and use to ensure the interests of the farmers. CM Yadav also highlighted the state's diverse climatic conditions, soil types, and crops, crediting the tireless efforts of farmers for the state's leading position in agricultural development.

He noted that the state ranks first in the country for the are Facebook">

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

