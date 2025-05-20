Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid the foundation stone for the restoration and garden redevelopment of the iconic Lalbagh Palace in Indore on Tuesday.

The project estimated over Rs 47 crore, aims to rejuvenate the historic palace and believed to be an important step towards conserving the heritage and establishing it as a major tourism site in the state.

"Today, I performed the ground breaking ceremony for the restoration and garden redevelopment works of Lalbagh Palace costing more than Rs 47 crore during my visit to Indore. Lalbagh Palace is a symbol of our rich heritage and cultural pride. Conservation of this heritage will prove to be a meaningful step towards connecting the coming generations with our history, promoting tourism and establishing the glorious history of Indore on the global stage," CM Yadav stated in a post on X.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Malharrao Holkar, founder of the Holkar dynasty by garlanding his statue at Lalbagh Palace, Indore on the occasion of his death anniversary.

"On the occasion of the death anniversary of the great warrior Malharrao Holkar, founder of the Holkar dynasty, I paid a humble tribute by garlanding his statue at Lalbagh Palace, Indore on Tuesday. Your entire life was a symbol of valour, courage and bravery. Your glorious story will always inspire coming generations to serve the motherland," the CM wrote in another post on X.

Additionally, Chief Minister Yadav also visited Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya (Indore Zoo) and released the male King Cobra in the snake park on the occasion. He further lauded the efforts and arrangements of the zoo management for the conservation of biodiversity.

"Today during my stay in Indore, I visited Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya and released the male King Cobra in the Snake Park. The efforts being made here for the conservation of biodiversity are commendable. Conservation of animals is a service to nature, it is an easy way to introduce them to the coming generations," the CM said. (ANI)

