Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan watched the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya from the Ram Raja temple situated in Orchha in Niwari district on Monday.

CM Yadav and Chouhan also offered prayers at the Ram Raja temple on the occasion of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla. Earlier in the morning, CM Yadav also offered to Lord Ram at Mansa Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal and then left for Orchha.

The Chief Minister wrote on X, "After 500 years, today is a lucky day for India, Sanatan culture and the entire Hindu religion. Lord Shri Ram is entering the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya Ram temple... Today I came to Manas Bhawan to have darshan of Lord Ram. I will go to Orchha to witness this historic moment, where Lord Shri Ram sits as the king."

Earlier, former CM Chouhan told reporters, "Today Ram Lalla will be seated in the divine and grand temple in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple is not just the temple of Lord Ram but of the nation. Lord Ram is present in every pore of us. Ram is our life and our God as well."

He further said, "Today I pay my tribute to all those martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle that continued for 500 years to see this day. I salute them."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

"The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as the ceremony was held. Over 8,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony at the grand temple.

Representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country are attending the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, are also attending the ceremony. (ANI)

