Bhopal, Feb 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ruled out a fresh lockdown and urged labourers to avoid going out of the state in search of work in view of the rising coronavirus cases in parts of the country.

A clutch of states, including Maharashtra, have witnessed a spike in new COVID-19 in recent days. Madhya Pradesh, too, has been recording smaller spikes in daily infections in the last 10 days.

Chouhan, speaking at a meeting called to review the coronavirus situation in the state, said labourers will be absorbed in MGNREGA works.

"Labourers in border areas should not seek work in neighbouring states. They will be provided employment in their villages under MGNREGA.

"(A fresh) lockdown will not be imposed so that economic activities do not get adversely affected in the state," Chouhan said at the meeting.

The CM directed the administration to provide work in villages to labourers from the border districts of Balaghat, Seoni and Betul, among others, who go to Maharashtra in search of livelihood avenues.

The meeting was informed that upcoming fairs in Pachmarhi, Betul, Chhindwara, Barwani and the districts bordering Maharashtra have been postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

Chouhan emphasised on screening of people coming to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra.

He said all norms related to coronavirus prevention, including physical distancing and wearing masks, should be strictly followed.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 344 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,60,313, health officials said.

