India News | MP: CM Yadav Inaugurates Bhairavnath Lok, Development Projects Worth Rs 17.13 Cr in Rewa

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated Baba Bhairavnath Lok and various development projects constructed at a cost of Rs 17.13 crore in Rewa district on Saturday and announced to develop a new industrial area spread over 100 acres in Gudh.

According to an official release, CM Yadav also announced an additional Rs 2 crore for further development of the temple campus. A police outpost and Bhairavnath Sarovar will also be constructed within the temple complex. He further declared the construction of a pilgrims' rest house and a new 'gaushala' in Gudh.

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The Chief Minister also performed worship rituals, havan, and prayers with Vedic chants, seeking prosperity, peace and public welfare for the state.

Addressing the occasion, the CM said, "A new industrial area spread over 100 acres will be developed in Gudh to create employment opportunities for youth. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is preserving heritage while setting new benchmarks in religious tourism. Grand spiritual corridors such as 'Mahakal Lok' in Ujjain, 'Pashupatinath Lok' in Mandsaur, 'Raja Ram Lok' in Orchha, and 'Chitrakoot Dham', among 13 such projects, are taking shape across the state."

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The Chief Minister stated that the Vindhya region, especially Rewanchal, holds immense spiritual significance, as Lord Ram spent more than 11 important years of his life in 'Chitrakoot Dham' after leaving Ayodhya. He reaffirmed the state government's resolve to give Chitrakoot a grand and divine form, with development works worth Rs 3,000 crore planned, and assured continued financial support in the future.

Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla stated that, owing to the resolve of CM Yadav, a Regional Industry Conclave was successfully organised even in Rewa. As a result, investors from across the country were now coming to set up industries in the Vindhya region, creating new employment opportunities for local youth. He also informed that a new cancer unit costing Rs 322 crore is being established at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Rewa. (ANI)

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