Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari paid tribute to Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary by garlanding his statue at Board Office Square in the state capital, Bhopal, on Friday. He also pledged to protect the Constitution of India.

"Today, we remembered Baba Saheb on his death anniversary and also took a pledge to protect our Indian Constitution. Our great leaders secured freedom from the British for us. Along with freedom, they gave us a Constitution that guarantees the right to equality, education, and employment so that the country can prosper," Patwari said.

He further stated, "When Baba Saheb drafted the Constitution, he said its use or misuse depends on the hands in which it is entrusted. Today, those hands (referring to BJP) are attempting to misuse and weaken it. They [BJP] are undermining reservation, the right to equality, and democracy by weakening autonomous institutions and exploiting the rights of common citizens."

The Congress leader alleged that autonomous institutions, which safeguard the Constitution and democracy, have been paralysed.

"It is our responsibility to protect the Constitution with full strength. Congress workers will fight to safeguard the Constitution until their last breath. It is the duty of every patriotic citizen to uphold the power of the Constitution and protect it. We will fulfil this responsibility and have pledged to do so," he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the sixth edition of the Regional Industry Conclave, Patwari said the Congress party had demanded a white paper on the event being held in the state.

"The Congress party has demanded a white paper on the conclave. What benefits has the state derived from these conclaves, and how much has been spent so far? Additionally, we have called for a white paper on the state's economic condition. Madhya Pradesh is completely in debt, with the state government burdening it with a debt of Rs4.30 lakh crore. We are the state with the highest unemployment rate and the most farmer suicides," the Congress leader said.

He criticised the Chief Minister, alleging that he prioritises events and advertisements over governance.

"The Chief Minister is busy organising events and issuing advertisements. What tangible benefits has the state received, and what can citizens expect in the future? This needs to be communicated transparently," he remarked.

"I believe CM Yadav is preoccupied with such events and is neglecting the welfare of the state. These are political spectacles, not genuine investor summits," he concluded. (ANI)

