Jabalpur, Feb 6 (PTI) A Madhya Pradesh cooperative department employee was held on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Jabalpur, a Lokayukta police official said.

The accused, a reader in the department, had sought a bribe from a man to issue his appointment order as manager of an establishment under the department, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Surekha Parmar told PTI.

"He was held in his office in Civic Centre locality here in a trap laid by us. He has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act," Parmar said.

