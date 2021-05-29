Bhopal, May 29 (PTI) The coronavirus positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh was 2.1 per cent as on Saturday and the recovery rate was above 95 per cent, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Chouhan, who is scheduled to address crisis management groups working at different levels of the administrative hierarchy later in the evening, said the COVID-19 situation in the state was being "continuously controlled".

"From about 76,000 tests, 1,640 persons were found infected, while 4,995 people recovered. While the recovery rate of coronavirus infection rose above 95 per cent, the positivity rate has been reduced to 2.1 per cent," an official release quoted the CM as saying in connection with COVID-19 figures for Saturday.

He congratulated the people of Dindori, the only district in MP where no COVID-19 case was reported in the last 24 hours, though he expressed concern at the situation in Morena where the daily addition of cases went up from 48 to 75 in a span of 24 hours.

He said there are 23 districts in the state where the number of positive cases was less than 10, adding that just one case was reported on Saturday from Katni, Agar-Malwa, Burhanpur as well as Khandwa, and two infections each from Tikamgarh and Singrauli.

"The positivity rate in Indore, Bhopal, Sagar, Ratlam and Anuppur is around 5 per cent," he added.

