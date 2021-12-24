Jabalpur, Dec 24 (PTI) A record 15692 Megawatt (MW) of power was successfully supplied by the Madhya Pradesh government owned electricity distribution companies (discoms) on Friday afternoon, an official said.

The state's power demand shot up to 15692 MW in the afternoon, which was met by the three discoms and this was the highest ever power supply in the state's history, MP Power Management Company Public Relations Officer Pankaj Swami told PTI.

The surge in electricity demand was due to the agriculture load as the Rabi season is underway, he said.

