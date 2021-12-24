Hyderabad, December 24: A shocking case has come to light from Hyderabad where a 50-year-old woman was burnt to death by her former live-in partner at her house in Kukatpally on Wednesday. The man also set himself ablaze in the process. The woman died on the spot while the accused sustained over 90% burns.

The deceased, identified as K Venkata Lakshmi, a sweeper at ESI Hospital, was a widow and had been in a live-in relationship with the accused, P Venkatesh (52) for seven years. The accused works as a welder and he is also a widower. Haryana Horror: Woman Burnt Alive by Husband for Money in Rohtak, Case Registered.

As per the report published in TOI, the victim had moved away from the accused seven months ago citing his harassment. She started staying in a room in Kukatpally. The accused used to visit her and pressure her to come back to him. On the fateful night, the locals saw smoke coming out of the house and heard people screaming from the inside.

The police were alerted by the locals, who by then had doused the flames by throwing water on the two people. The woman reportedly died on the spot while police took the accused to hospital where his condition continues to be critical. Karnataka Horror: 23-Year-Old Married Woman Burnt Alive For Resisting Rape Attempt in Yadgir District.

As per the report, the victim's son alleged that the accused set his mother on fire and later attempted suicide. Meanwhile, the accused gave a contradictory statement saying they both attempted suicide. However, police have registered a murder case against the accused. A probe has been launched into the matter, said the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2021 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).