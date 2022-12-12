Gwalior, Dec 12 (PTI) The driver of an autorickshaw transporting 4,000 eggs to the Indian Air Force mess in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has allegedly fled with the consignment, a police official said on Monday.

The vehicle went missing soon after it left for the IAF mess, following which the supplier filed a complaint with Morar police station on Sunday evening, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya.

"The supplier has said he was loading vegetables in another vehicle when the autorickshaw driver fled with the eggs. A theft case has been registered and efforts are on the nab the accused," he said.

