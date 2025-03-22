Rewa (MP), Mar 22 (PTI) A man in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district died by suicide during an Instagram live session, blaming his wife and mother-in-law, following which police arrested the two women, an official said on Saturday.

Shiv Prakash Tripathi took the extreme step on March 16, which was witnessed by his wife, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Umesh Prajapati.

The official said the man married one Priya Sharma two years ago. After some time, he apparently learnt that his wife was in a relationship with another person, the official said.

Meanwhile, he was badly injured in an accident following which his wife left for her parents' house, the official said.

In the Instagram clip, the man says he would be ending his life because of his mother-in-law and wife. He also claims that the marriage ruined his happiness.

Police have arrested the man's wife and mother-in-law and further investigation is underway, the official added.

