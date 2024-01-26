Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 75th Republic Day in the state level program held at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal on Friday.

Governor Patel took the salute of the joint parade on the occasion in which a total of 19 contingents participated in the ceremony and extended greetings to the people of the state. During this, 11 tableaux participate which includes Horticulture and Food Processing, Cottage and Village Industries, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Department, Jail Department, Election Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Tourism Board, Fisheries Department, State Cooperative Union Limited Department, Public Health Engineering Block Department and Forest Department.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Celebrations Begin with PM Narendra Modi Paying Homage to Bravehearts at National War Memorial (Watch Video).

After the joint parade, cultural programs were presented by the students of various schools and the department of culture.

Addressing the occasion, the Governor said, "Today, the people of the state are feeling happy. The atmosphere is filled with patriotic enthusiasm on the arrival of the national festival. On this day India became a universal republic. In this Amrit Mahotsav of Republic Day, Lord Ram is seated in the grand temple in Ayodhya."

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Celebrations in Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP Jawans Wave Tricolour, Raise ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Slogans To Celebrate 75th R-Day at Peaks of Indo-China Border (Watch Videos).

"The state government will fulfil PM Modi's guarantee Sankalp 2023 in time. Work has started on mission mode on PM Modi's guarantee", he added.

Governor Patel also mentioned various welfare schemes of the central as well the state government on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unfurled the national flag on 75th Republic Day at Dussehra ground in Ujjain district on Friday. CM Yadav took the salute of the parade and extended greetings to the people of the state. He also remembered Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and all other constitution makers and extended his gratitude to them on the occasion.

Republic Day commemorates the day of January 26, 1950, the day when the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947.

The first Constituent Assembly session was held on December 9, 1946 while the last one took place on November 26, 1949.

The Drafting Committee of the Constitution was headed by Dr BR Ambedkar.

On January 26, the country marks the national holiday commemorating the enforcement of the Constitution, the date on which the Indian National Congress announced Purna Swaraj from British rule.

The resolution also marked the beginning of a large-scale nationwide political movement against colonial rule. The day of January 26 celebrates the spirit and soul of a sovereign nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)