Indore, Feb 12 (PTI) A 55-year-old government doctor with coronavirus infection was airlifted to Chennai from here for treatment on Friday, a health official said.

The doctor, who is posted in Agar-Malwa district hospital, was said to have 100 per cent lung infection, said nodal officer for coronavirus control Amit Malakar.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the last four days, but doctors advised that he should be taken to a hospital in Chennai for better treatment, Malakar said.

He has been admitted at the Chennai hospital and his condition is stable, the official added.

