Bhopal, Jan 29 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government will introduce a stringent law to ensure that papers of examinations are not leaked, School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh said on Monday.

The minister was talking to reporters after watching the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme at Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School in Bhopal.

"We are going to introduce a system to prevent leak of (school) examination papers. No one will be able to make question papers available to students. Students need to be alert. We have tightened up the system," Singh said.

He said the government is planning to ensure that exam papers reach the designated centres without any leaks.

"We will bring a stringent law to ensure that no person, including the in charge of examination centres, involved in such malpractices, can escape. If there is any issue in the (government) system, it will also come under the purview of this law. Such acts will come under the ambit of criminal (activity). We will bring a new law in the assembly in the coming time," Singh told reporters.

Responding to a query, the minister said students should stay away from social media platforms which lure them by offering exam papers in advance and are involved in criminal practices.

"The Prime Minister interacted with students from all over the country (in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program) and shared his experiences, which will benefit students," he said.

The minister said the MP School Education Department will ensure that students appear for exams in a "tension-free" atmosphere.

