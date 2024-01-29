Chhatarpur, January 29: Two children were killed and more than 20 persons injured when they fell off a tractor-trolley in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said. The incident occurred on the Bijawar-Bajna road, some 40 km from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, an official said. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Two Rescued, Two Trapped As Car Plunges Into River Near Babiha Bridge in Mandla (Watch Video)

A family had purchased a new tractor-trolley in Jujharpur village, and they were heading to a temple with some villagers in the vehicle, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh said. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Four Killed, Two Injured After Scrap-Laden Truck Falls on Car in Guna

The vehicle was attempting to avoid hitting a motorcycle when the occupants fell, he said. A 14-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy were killed, while more than 20 persons sustained injuries, the official said, adding that the injured were admitted to the district hospital.