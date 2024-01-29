Lucknow, January 29: A demand for "unnatural sex" has proved costly for a man in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur after his wife allegedly bit her husband's private parts on Sunday, January 28. According to the reports, the woman was reportedly fed up with his alleged insistence on unnatural sex. A case was registered in connection with the incident.

According to a report published in India Today, the victim, Ramu Nishad (34), was reportedly hospitalised and is currently in a serious condition. Initially taken to a nearby hospital, the man was later transferred to another facility with better medical capabilities due to the critical nature of his condition. The wife claimed that her actions were a response to her husband’s constant requests for “unnatural sex.” Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Tries to Chop Sleeping Husband's Private Parts After Argument in Kanpur.

Woman Bites Husband's Genitals Over 'Unnatural Sex' Demand

The incident occurred on Sunday night following a conflict between the couple over unnatural sex demands. Consequently, the wife used her teeth to bite her 34-year-old husband’s genitals, resulting in severe bleeding.

A case has been registered against the husband under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and Section 506 for criminal intimidation. Senior police officer Anoop Singh has confirmed the initiation of an investigation, assuring that appropriate action will be taken against the accused. Kanpur Shocker: Man Refuses to Have Sex With Lover's Friend, Gets Attacked and Bitten on Private Parts.

In another incident, a woman in Kanpur chopped off the private parts of her boyfriend after he refused to get intimate with her friend. Inspector Sanjay Pandey said that the injured man had been referred to Kanpur for treatment. The incident, according to police reports, took place in a village in Chaubeypur police circle where the man was in a relationship with a married woman in the village.

In September last year, the woman invited him to meet one of her friends. The friend began pressuring him to have sex with her, and when he refused, she chopped off his private parts.

