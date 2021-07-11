Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): IAS officer Santosh Verma was arrested by the MG Road Police on Saturday in Indore for forging court orders in an assault case.

"He was an accused in an assault case. With the help of some unidentified persons, he forged court orders. The judge in whose name the forged orders were made was on leave on the date mentioned," Ashutosh Bagri, Superintendent of Police, Indore said.

The motive behind Verma's forgery was his pending promotion. It was only on the complaint of the judge whose name was mentioned on the forged document that the police registered a case against Verma.

Bagri further added that Verma was posted in Urban Administration Authority and his promotion was due. "He was also due to receive an IAS award. He was arrested and we will seek police remand," he said. (ANI)

