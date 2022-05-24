Indore, May 24 (PTI)The Indian Institute of Soybean Research (IISR) in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has developed a new soybean variety which it claimed was free of unwanted odour.

The institute officials said many people refrained from using food products made from soybean due to their dislike for its natural smell, and expressed hope that this innovation will make the bean more popular in the kitchen.

Also Read | Indian Data Centres May Get Up to Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore Investment in 5 Years: Report.

IISR Principal Scientist (Agricultural Extension) Dr BU Dupare on Tuesday said that during the recently concluded 52nd Annual Group Meeting of All India Coordinated Research Project on Soybean held in Indore, the cultivation of improved soybean variety, namely 'NRC 150', has been recommended.

"This variety, developed after years of research by IISR scientists, is free from lypoxygenase-2 enzyme responsible for the natural smell of soybean. So, odour will not be present in soy milk, soya paneer, soya tofu etc made from this variety," he said.

Also Read | IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Research Associate Posts At ibps.in; Check Details Here.

Dupare said the 'NRC 150' variety of soybean is rich in protein and other nutrients and has been developed with the aim of eliminating malnutrition, adding that removal of the unwanted odour will hopefully make it more popular with people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)