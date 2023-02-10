Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): A man opened fire on a woman when she refused to marry him but the bullet hit the woman's colleague who died while undergoing treatment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near railway station premises in the city on Wednesday late evening. The youth who died was identified as Sanskar Verma (21), a resident of Juni locality in the city. The woman has been identified as Monika Yadav, a resident of Gauri Nagar locality in the city, they said.

Sanskar and Monika were friends and worked together at a call centre in the city. The accused has been identified as Rahul Yadav, a resident of Juni locality in the city and he is a relative of Monika. Rahul was pressurising Monika to get married but she was denying it, police said.

After the incident, the accused fled from the spot and Monika admitted her friend to the hospital where he died undergoing treatment today.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dharmendra Bhadauriya said, "The woman works at a call centre near the central mall in the city. The accused Rahul was in love with the woman and there were talks about their marriage. But as Rahul did not do any work, Monika used to deny the marriage. She used to tell him that first get some work and then she would think about marriage."

"When Monika left the office for her home on Wednesday, Rahul reached her office to talk. Monika again denied him for marriage, following which the accused took out a pistol and aimed at the woman. During this, Sanskar, who worked along with Monika, came in between to rescue and got hit by the bullet in the forehead," DCP Bhadauriya added.

"Rahul and Monika are relatives. There were talks about their marriage but she kept denying as Rahul did not work. On the other hand, Sankar and Monika were friends and they left office together for their respective homes. In the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that Rahul was alone during the time of incident. The police team started a search operation and he will be arrested soon," he added.

Monika said, "Rahul is the brother-in-law of my sister and he was following me for a long time. He took out a gun to kill me but hit Sanskar on his forehead. After the incident, I took him to the hospital in an autorickshaw." (ANI)

