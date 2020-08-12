Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Last rites of Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, who tested positive for COVID-19 and died of cardiac arrest, were performed at Chhoti Khajrani graveyard in Indore last night following coronavirus norms.

His body was brought to the graveyard on an ambulance from Aurobindo Hospital. His family members read the prayers while wearing PPE kits following which he was buried under the watch of the district administration and police.

Indori (70) had passed away at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday.

Chairman of the hospital, Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Indori was hit by two heart attacks and he was also suffering from pneumonia.

Bhandari further said Indori was admitted to the hospital on suspicion of coronavirus on Sunday, following which he tested positive for the virus on Monday.

He was a well-known figure in the genre of Urdu poetry, ghazals and has also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs.

The 70-year-old lyricist has penned the lyrics of several Bollywood songs for movies like 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', 'Murder' and others.

He is survived by his wife Seema Rahat and his four children. (ANI)

