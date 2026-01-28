Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Leaders from Madhya Pradesh, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and paid their tributes to him.

CM Yadav shared a condolence message on social media and prayed to Baba Mahakal to grant him a palace at His lotus feet and provide strength to the grieving family to bear this loss.

"Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was always dedicated to the service of the poor, the deprived and the backward sections of society. He made an invaluable contribution to the development of Maharashtra and was a grassroots leader. I pay my tributes to him on his untimely demise. I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant him a place at His lotus feet and give strength to the grieving family to bear this loss. Om Shanti," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar called it an unfortunate incident and paid his tributes to the departed soul.

"The incident is extremely unfortunate and heart-breaking. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and pay to the almighty to grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. The demise of Ajit Pawar is an irreparable loss in the political and social spheres, which cannot be compensated," Tomar told ANI.

Meanwhile, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan described the incident as tragic and paid her condolence to the departed soul. She also remembered her past interaction with Pawar, calling him a good person and essential for politics.

Mahajan told ANI, "...I don't know how it all happened but it is unfortunate. I don't think he ever spoke ill of anyone. He made a lot of effort. He tried to maintain harmony even within his party. It is a kind of shock to hear about the incident... He had wisdom. Such a person is essential for politics. I didn't know him very closely, but I have seen his personality and his way of working, and he was a good person. He knew how to keep everyone together. The passing of such a person is very tragic..."

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari also mourned over the demise of Pawar and prayed that the departed soul rest in peace.

"The news of the passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is extremely painful and heartbreaking. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family and supporters to endure this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," Pawatri posted on X.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Madhya Pradesh assembly, Umang Singhar also termed the incident unfortunate and expressed deep grief over the demise of Maharashtra Dy CM.

"The tragic news of the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash is unfortunate. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this deep sorrow. Om Shanti," Singhar posted on X.

Ajit Pawar died in the plane crash on Wednesday morning in Maharashtra's Baramati.

According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. The crash landing of the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati. Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew members. Further details about the crash are awaited. (ANI)

