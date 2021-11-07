Bhopal, Nov 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,907 on Sunday with the addition of seven cases, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,82,283, with 13 people being discharged during the day, leaving Madhya Pradesh with 100 active cases, he said.

With 34,362 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,05,92,458, the official added.

An official release said 7,15,78,267 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 59,680 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,907, new cases 06, death toll 10,524, recovered 7,82,283, active cases 100, number of tests so far 2,05,92,458.

