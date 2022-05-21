Jabalpur May 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old man fell ill after participating in a race during a recruitment session of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday and later died in a hospital in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Tribhu Dayal fell ill after participating in a race for the recruitment of constables in the general duty category of the ITBP, said inspector Tekchand Sharma, in-charge of Gaur police outpost.

The race was held around 7.30 am in the ITBP campus at Jamtara in the outskirts of the city, he said.

After preliminary examination by the ITBP doctor, Dayal was referred to the district hospital, where he died, the official said.

The deceased man was a resident of Amgaon village in Balaghat district of the state, he said.

Physical tests for recruitment have been underway at the ITBP campus in Jabalpur since Monday, the official said.

