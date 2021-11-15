Indore, Nov 15 (PTI) A court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping his two-year-old daughter, with the prosecution saying that the toddler called her father a "dirty man" in her deposition.

Special Judge Pavas Shrivastava sentenced the 32-year-old man to 20 years in jail after finding him guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, a prosecution official said.

"The girl deposed in court and said dad was a dirty man. The man raped her when she was alone at home in January last year. The child's mother noticed her in distress due to an injury to her private parts and the crime was revealed," he said.

