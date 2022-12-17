Bhopal, Dec 17 (PTI) A group of artists from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has created a 28-foot long and 10-foot wide 'Rudra Veena' weighing around five tonnes with scrap and waste material after the local civic body gave financial approval under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the main designer said on Saturday.

It will be installed on Atal Path, a road constructed as part of the Bhopal Smart City project, R-one Inc main designer Pawan Deshpande told PTI.

"It cost us Rs 12 lakh to make this rudra veena from scrap and waste material. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation gave financial approval under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Our group comprises 12 persons, all of whom are well versed in various forms of art," he said.

The first project was a radio that has been installed at the busy Roshanpura Sqaure here, while other works include guitar, a coronavirus theme and the logo of the Bhopal civic body, he added.

Work at Bhopal's Manav Sangrahalaya and Ujjain's Triveni Sangrahalaya have been done with fresh material, Deshpande said.

"Tiger print panels, murals of legendary singer Kishore Kumar and Bandhavgarh forest have also been made by our group in the annexe of the state secretariat building in Bhopal," he said.

