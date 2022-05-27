Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said a group of ministers (GoM) in the state government has given consent to reduce the import duty on beer and wine in the state.

"After agreeing to reduce the import duty on beer, GoM has decided that a proposal will be prepared and sent to the cabinet," Mishra said in a press statement.

Also Read | Monsoon Onset Over Kerala Can Happen Anytime Till June 1, Says IMD.

The decision was taken in a meeting under the leadership of Mishra.

"According to the agreement agreed on Tuesday, GoM has directed to prepare a proposal to reduce the import duty on beer from Rs 30 per bulk liter to Rs 20 and on wine from Rs 10 per proof liter to Rs 5 per proof liter," he added.

Also Read | GST Return: Govt Waives Late Fee Till June for Delayed Filing of GST Returns Under Composition Scheme.

Madhya Pradesh Excise Minister Jagdish Deora and Urban Administration and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh were present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)