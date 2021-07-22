Panna (MP), Jul 22 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested the queen of the erstwhile princely state of Panna in Madhya Pradesh after her mother-in-law accused her of threatening to kill her, an official said.

Jiteshwari Devi (around 50 years old) was arrested from the royal palace based on the complaint lodged by Rajmata Dilhar Kumari (around 75). A local court then remanded her in judicial custody, he said.

According to sources in the palace, there has been a discord in the royal family since a long time, especially between Rajmata Dilhar Kumari and her daughter-in-law Jiteshwari Devi over property and diamonds worth crores of rupees.

“Jiteshwari Devi was arrested and charged under threatening with firearms. Following the arrest, she was produced in a court, which sent her in judicial custody,” Kotwali police station inspector Arun Kumar Soni told PTI.

Talking to reporters before stepping onto a vehicle that took her to the police station, Jiteshwari Devi said, “I am innocent. This is a false complaint against me to take revenge.”

Inspector Soni said that in her complaint, the Rajmata alleged that Jiteshwari Devi along with others assaulted her and her group in the palace and damaged property on the night of June 19 (last month). Jiteshwari and her group threatened them with firearms, the complainant said.

Both the parties live in the same palace, he said, adding that they fighting civil (land) cases. Based on the complaint lodged by the Rajmata, police have booked six persons. While one was arrested two days ago, four accomplices of Jiteshwari Devi are still absconding, Soni said.

He said that Jiteshwari Devi has been booked under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and others.

She has also been charged under relevant sections of the Arms Act, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)