Indore, May 31 (PTI) Police seized demonetised currency notes worth Rs 3.76 lakh and arrested five persons in this connection in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district on Monday, an official said.

These people were arrested from a farm in Manpur, about 50km from the district headquarters, on the basis of a tip-off, he said.

They are residents of Khandwa and Dhar districts, said Guruprasad Parashar, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Prevention Branch).

He said Rs 3.76 lakh worth of scrapped tenders were found with them in the form of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes which went out of circulation post-demonetisation in November 2016.

Parashar said, "During interrogation, the accused could not give a satisfactory reply about the source of this consignment.

"They gave strange excuse that they wanted to exchange the demonetised notes with the new Rs 500 note (issued post- demonetisation) through tantra-mantra (sorcery).

An investigation was on to find out from where the accused had obtained the demonetised notes and how they wanted to use them, the police officer said.

Consignments of demonetised notes have been seized earlier, too, in Indore district.

