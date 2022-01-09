Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh police have suspended a constable who refused to trim his long moustache saying that it was a matter of his pride and self-respect.

Constable Rakesh Rana worked as a driver in the state police's transport wing. He was posted as the driver of Rajendra Mishra, Special Director General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee section of the Madhya Pradesh Police.

"I am a Rajput, and my moustache is my pride," Rana told ANI.

He said he had kept his moustache at this length for a long time.

"I am with him since last February, but he never objected before. He has gone on many tours with me. Two-three days ago suddenly Mishra sir asked me to remove my mask and then he started commenting on my moustache. As I removed my mask, he asked me how I had kept a moustache. Do you know that keeping a moustache is against the Police Regulation Act? I did not respond," he said.

"Earlier, I was with many officers. I was also in CID, even then I had similar moustache. Abhinandan ji was discussed later, after seeing him, people started calling me Abhinandan. I stayed with the ADG, IG too and they also praised my moustache. I was asked to cut my moustache to a proper size but I refused. Never before in my service, I was asked to do so. Many IPS officers also have a moustache, so why object to mine? I will accept the suspension but will not cut my moustache," he added.

Assistant Inspector General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee Prashant Sharma has issued the suspension order.

The suspension order reads, "On checking the turnout, it was found that he has grown hair and moustache around his neck with a strange design, making the turnout look extremely inappropriate. Constable driver Rakesh Rana was instructed to cut his hair and moustache properly to keep his turnout right but the above order was not followed by the said constable and he insisted on maintaining the hair and moustache which is uniform. It comes under the category of indiscipline in service and this act has adverse effect on other employees. Therefore, the said constable Rakesh Rana is suspended with immediate effect. During the suspended period, he will be given subsistence allowance as per rules."

This suspension order was given by the Assistant Inspector General of Police on 7 January. (ANI)

