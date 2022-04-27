Bhopal, Apr 27 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police will use point-of-sale (POS) machines to collect and recover fines from people for traffic violations, a senior official said on Wednesday.

At least 300 POS machines will be provided to police personnel for speedy collection of fines from traffic violators through payment cards (debit and others), additional director general (ADG), Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI) G Janardhan told PTI.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday with the State Bank of India (SBI) in this regard, he said.

The bank will provide 300 POS machines to the police for fine collection in four districts of Bhopal division and six of Sagar division, he said.

Apart from this, MoUs will be signed with four other banks for 1,500 POS machines, he said, adding that personnel will be trained to use the machines.

“POS machines will ensure that fine collection is carried out in a better way and penalty is recovered in a speedy manner. Training to operate the machines will be imparted by bank officials and technical experts in collaboration with NIC at district headquarters,” the ADG said.

