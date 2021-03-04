Bhopal, Mar 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 440 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,63,290, state health department officials said.

With one more patient succumbing to the virus - in Betul - the statewide toll rose to 3,866, they added.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 13 of the total 52 districts in the state in the last 24 hours.

A total of 228 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,56,116, the health department said.

With 162 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 60,210, while that of Bhopal rose to 44,397 with the addition of 111 infections.

Indore has so far reported 933 deaths and Bhopal 618.

Indore is now left with 1,228 active cases, while Bhopal has 607 COVID-19 patients under treatment, the department said.

With 15,987 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh rose to 58,46,420.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,63,290, new cases 440, death toll 3,866, recovered 2,56,116, active cases 3,308, people tested so far 58,46,420.

