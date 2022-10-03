Bhopal, Oct 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,356 on Monday after the detection of 13 cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771, while the recovery count increased by 12 to touch 10,43,473, he added.

The state has an active caseload of 112, the official said.

With 3,506 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,00,56,804, he added.

A government release said 13,31,80,250 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 10,376 on Monday.

