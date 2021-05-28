Bhopal, May 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Friday reached 7,75,709 after 1,854 cases were reported, while 63 deaths pushed the fatality count in the state to 7,891, an official said.

He said 5,796 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in MP to 7,33,496.

"With 526 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,48,448, and Bhopal's rose by 389 to reach 1,20,039. The toll in Indore and Bhopal stands at 1,331 and 928 respectively," he said.

The state has an active caseload of 34,332, with Indore and Bhopal accounting for 5,974 and 7,859 of them respectively.

With 72,210 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 96.66 lakh.

In May so far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,12,382 cases. including 2,275 fatalities.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,75,709, new cases 1,854, death toll 7,891, recovered 7,33,496, active cases 34,322, number of tests so far 96,66,660.

